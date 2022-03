Workplace accident

On March 2, 2022 at 10:56am the Kawartha Lakes Police Service along with KL Fire Rescue Service and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service responded to a Kent Street West address for a workplace accident. A 72-year-old male was transported to hospital with unknown injuries after falling into an open pit.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of the incident and will continue the investigation.