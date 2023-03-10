4 on 4 Hockey Tournament

Where: Nelson and District Community Complex

When : March 24th - 26th

What: 6 teams in 2 divisions in a round robin, semi final and final format. Tickets upon entry to the facility.

Why: Net proceeds from this tournament will be donated to the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation

There will be plenty of amazing door prizes from local vendors. There will also be a 50/50 running on Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th.

All proceeds raised will go to the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation to raise funds towards Vital Sign Monitors for the Medical Ward.