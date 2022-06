Date: Friday, July 1st

Time: 8am - 10pm

Canada Day kicks off on Baker Street with annual Lions Club Pancake Breakfast that runs from 8am-11am.

Activities continue throughout the day at Rotary Lakeside Park Opening Ceremonies start at 10:30am with local dignitaries celebrating our diversity and culture.

Entertainment on stage gets underway at around 10:45am following the opening ceremonies and runs through 9:45pm.

Cost: Free event

Where: Lakeside Park Nelson

FIREWORKS AROUND 10PM