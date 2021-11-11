Check-in with Nelson City Council

What :Two community organizations that foster civic engagement and strong community connections, Nelson at its Best and the Nelson Public Library, present the second public Check-in event with the current Nelson City Council to be held via Zoom.

When: Monday November 29th, 7:00–9:00pm.

To register click here

The event will include break-out rooms in which you, the citizens of Nelson, can interact directly with Council members to discuss important issues based on the economic, social, environmental and cultural pillars of our community life.