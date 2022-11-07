Nelson CARES society needs warm clothing and supplies for their clients

Nelson CARES Society Emergency Housing Services program is asking the community to clean out their closets, garages, and storage lockers and share their extra men’s clothing, warm blankets, towels, winter jackets, toques, gloves, socks and camping gear.

Stepping Stones Emergency Shelter will need to supply their clients and other community members with these items for the upcoming cold and wet winter months.

Stepping Stones will continue to accept donations of winter jackets, men’s small/medium pants, blankets/sleeping bags, gloves, mitts, socks and camping gear/tents sleeping mats for the duration of the winter months.

If you have something you would like to donate, please call 250 354 9876 before dropping it off to ensure we have capacity to accept items. We accept quality items in good condition, please do not donate damaged or stained items as this creates more work for the Front Line staff. Treating people with dignity and respect is at the forefront of our service and we want to ensure that our clients are receiving quality items.

Cash donations can also be made to the program at www.nelsoncares.ca/donate/