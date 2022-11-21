Nelson's 12 Days of Giving Food and Toy Drive
Nelson’s First Responders to join forces with Lua Gerun from Safeway, the Adventure Hotel, White Leblanc Wealth Planners, and the Salvation Army to help those less fortunate this holiday season at the 12 Days of Giving Christmas Toy and Food Drive.
The annual event is slated for Sunday, November 27th at the Adventure Hotel in Nelson.
How you can help:
-
Donate a Gift: Drop off an unwrapped new gift or book at the Nelson Police Department, Nelson Fire Department or Nelson BC Ambulance Station and receive a coupon for a free breakfast at the Adventure Hotel on Nov. 27th, 2022.
-
Feed a Family: Visit the Nelson Safeway and sponsor a food basket to feed a family in need and receive a coupon for a free breakfast at the Adventure Hotel on Nov 27th, 2022.
-
Make a Monetary Donation: Bring a cash, a new Book or new unwrapped gift to the Adventure Hotel and preregister for a free breakfast courtesy of the Adventure Hotel on Nov 27th , 2022.
JOIN THEM: In person on November 27th , 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Adventure Hotel Parking Lot for the Gift and Food Hand Off from the Nelson’s First Responders to Santa and helpers.