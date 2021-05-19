Warfield Man Accused in Major Drug Bust Arrested on New Charges

A 33-year-old Warfield man charged in a major West Kootenay RCMP drug operation from March of 2020, is back in custody.

Prosecutors told Bounce News that John Schubert is now accused of assault and uttering death threats from an April 6th incident in Warfield and is due back in Rossland Court May 27.

A trial date could be set at that time for the seven trafficking related charges he faces from the bust 14 months ago.