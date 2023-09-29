Local events for National Day of Truth & Reconciliation

Each year, September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Here are a few local events to mark the day:



MILLBROOK

People will be gathering at the Millbrook Community Hall on Church Rd at 10:30 am Saturday, September 30 to walk in unity to the Powwow Grounds. Millbrook Chief Bob Gloade and a special guest will be speaking at the Powwow Grounds at 11 am.

SIPEKNE'KATIK FIRST NATION

Sipekne'katik First Nation will commemorate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation at the former site of the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School from 12 to 6 pm Saturday, September 30. There will be opening remarks at noon, followed by the opening prayer, smudging and drumming at 12:30 pm. At 12:45 pm, people can begin placing flags on the field to honour residential school survivors and those who did not return. There will be riverside teachings from 2:00 pm to 4:45 pm, and then there will be a community feast meal for everyone at the Sipekne'katik First Nation Community Centre at 5 pm.