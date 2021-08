Menstrual Hygiene products are one of the most requested, yet least donated items. It’s time to end period poverty.

Until September 25th, join us as we support Tampon Tuesday! Any day of the week, bring a donation of tampons or pads to TRURO MALL and we will make certain to get them in the right hands!! Toiletries for Care Packages are welcome as well!

Truro’s Tampon Tuesday is presented by Truro Mall, Today's Nurse, and Maritime Hearing Solutions.