48th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards held in Dartmouth

The 48th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards ceremony was held today in Dartmouth, honouring people from across the province.

A total of 70 awards were handed out, including 67 representative awards and three specialty awards: the Youth Volunteer Award, Family Volunteer Award, and Nova Scotia Strong Award.

Representative award recipients are selected by every municipality and First Nations community in Nova Scotia, while speciality award recipients are chosen by an independent selection panel.

There were nine honourees in the Fundy Region, which includes Colchester and Cumberland counties, as well as East Hants.

Seven of the twelve recipients in the Highland Region are in Pictou County.

A full list of honorees is available on the provincial government's website.