90 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

90 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 180 recoveries in Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Officials say 64 new cases are in the Central Zone and there are 17 in the Eastern Zone, along with seven in the Northern Zone and two in the Western Zone.

Premier Iain Rankin said in a release, "I am pleased the number of recoveries remains substantially higher than the number of new cases. If we continue to follow public health restrictions, we will get through this third wave together."

There are 1,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

103 people are being treated in hospital and 25 of those are in ICU.