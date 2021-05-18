Cape Breton man charged in sexual assault investigation

Richmond County District RCMP has charged a man in relation to an investigation into sexual assault allegations between 2012 and 2015.

Police say a woman reported on December 11th, 2020 that she had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager.

RCMP say 49-year old Gordon Wallen Richard of St. Peter's was arrested without incident in connection to the investigation and is facing 19 sex-related offences, including five counts of each of sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was released from custody on conditions and is due to appear in court in July