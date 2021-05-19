FCM and Ottawa investing $14-million to finance energy efficiency projects in Nova Scotia, PEI

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the federal government are investing $14.1 million in PACE Maritimes to lower greenhouse gases in communities in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

PACE Maritimes is a multi-provincial property assessed clean energy program that will finance residential projects for energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy storage in Wolfville, N.S. and Stratford and Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Additional rebates will also be provided to homes that replace lead pipes and stop using oil for fuel in Wolfville and Charlottetown.

The FCM says its Green Municipal Fund is providing a $10 million loan and a $4,058,500 grant towards the project.