Four charged in home invasion, murder in Hants, Kings Counties in May 2020

Three men and a woman have been charged in a home invasion and homicide in Hants and Kings Counties in May last year.

Police say two people fled a residence on Ridge Road in Wolfvlle early in the morning of May 24th after their home was entered and although evidence of an injury was found at the scene, the homeowners were unhurt.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a grey van used by the intruders to flee was found on fire in St. Croix and the remains found inside were later identified as those of 51-year old Richard Campbell of Falmouth.

On Friday, police arrested 42-year old Darroll Murray Atwell of Robinson Corner and 26-year old Devyn Adam Dennis of Bishopville without incident and both will appear in Kentville Supreme Court on May 21st to answer to charges including arson and accessory after the fact.

RCMP say 37-year old Rebecca Elizabeth Moir of Five Islands and 28-year old Brandon Doucette of L'Ardoise were arrested Tuesday and are charged with murder, criminal negligence causing death and weapons offences.

Moir and Doucette are due to appear in court separately on Wednesday.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP's Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

(With files from James Faulkner)