Global medical isotope shortage affecting nuclear medicine services in N.S.
Nova Scotia Health says some patients are being rebooked due to a global medical isotope shortage.
A release states that the issue is a technical problem with a reactor in Europe.
Medical isotopes are used to support many nuclear medicine departments across the province.
Nova Scotia Health says global supplies will be limited in the coming weeks, but they hope for a timely resolution.
Priority for rebooking will be given to urgent cases, including oncology patients.