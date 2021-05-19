Hit and run report in Bedford leads to impaired driving charges

A 21-year-old Halifax man is facing impaired driving charges after a report of a hit and run in Bedford.

The incident on Highway 102 was reported to the RCMP just before midnight on Friday.

Police were told the suspect vehicle had left the road on Beaver Bank Road in Mount Uniacke and officers arrived on scene as three people were getting out.

The driver was taken to the Lower Sackville detachment for further breath samples.

He's due to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 21st to face charges of dangerous operation and impaired operation of a conveyance, as well as operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

No injuries were reported.