Man, three youths detained after alleged firearms incident in Amherst

Amherst Police have detained four people after an alleged firearms incident last Thursday.

Police received a report around 3:20 p.m. that four males in a white Ford vehicle on Willow Street in Amherst appeared to be in possession of a firearm.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description given to officers was located at the intersection of Church and Clifford streets.

It was pulled over without incident and police say they found two pellet guns, several knives, and alcohol inside the vehicle.

A man and three male youths were arrested.

They have since been released without charges as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Amherst Police say that a public alert was not issued as the information they were initially given did not meet the requirements as there was no active threat or sufficient detail to suggest the public was in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Amherst Police or Crime Stoppers.