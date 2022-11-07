N.S. government to support affordable housing construction at NSCC campuses

The provincial government has announced $112 million for affordable housing at three Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campuses.

The new housing is expected to accommodate 350 students.

Construction is underway with 100 beds at the Akerley campus in Dartmouth and 200 beds at the Pictou campus in Stellarton, with those facilities expected to open in September 2024.

Government says construction at the Ivany campus in Dartmouth for 50 beds is set to begin with an expected opening in September 2025.

There are about 3,700 students enrolled at these three campuses.