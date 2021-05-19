N.S. Mi'kmaq fisher says his movements are being watched and his traps seized by DFO

A Mi'kmaq fisher in Cape Breton is the latest Indigenous fisher to suggest Ottawa appears intent on removing any First Nation's lobster traps that aren't approved by the federal Fisheries Department.

Craig Doucette, a lobster fisher from Potlotek First Nation, estimates officers with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans have seized about 40 of his lobster traps in St. Peter's Bay since May 10.

Doucette said Wednesday in an interview he feels his actions are being watched because enforcement officers quickly seize his traps soon after he sets them.

He argues he is legally permitted to fish without a federal licence as a result of a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision affirming the Mi'kmaq treaty right to fish for a "moderate livelihood."

The decision was later clarified by the court, which said the government can regulate that treaty right for conservation and other limited purposes.

Last month, Indigenous lobster fisher Robert Syliboy of Sipekne'katik First Nation had two of his crab traps seized off Sherbrooke, N.S., and he too said he felt federal enforcement has become more aggressive than it was the prior season.