New Brunswick drivers got an unexpected drop in the price of diesel overnight.

The New Brunswick Utilities & Energy Board has lowered the price of diesel by 7.4 c/L to a new top price of $2.999/L.

This comes just days after the board jacked up the price of diesel by nearly 70 cents over the weekend.

There was no change to the price of gasoline overnight, with its maximum price remaining at $1.85/L.