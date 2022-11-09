Nicole could impact Maritimes this weekend

Environment Canada says a tropical storm that could possibly make landfall in Florida as a category one hurricane on Thursday could track into the Maritimes early Saturday night.

Tropical cyclone information statements have been issued for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI and the Iles-de-la-Madeleine in Quebec saying Nicole is forecast to turn northward after it hits Florida and become a post-tropical storm over Georgia and the Carolinas.

The weather agency says it should essentially be an autumn-type storm when it impacts Eastern Canada with rain and wind likely over the Maritimes along with very mild temperatures and gusty winds.

But it says the Canadian Hurricane Agency is tracking the storm and it will issue another bulletin tomorrow and likely another on Thursday.