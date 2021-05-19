Ottawa supporting energy efficiency at Truro, Amherst hospitals

Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann has announced more than $1 million in federal funding for energy efficiency upgrades at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro and the Cumberland Regional Health Care Center in Amherst.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre will receive $792,000 towards upgrades that include the installation of heat recovery devices on select utility systems, solar installations and building system automation.

$400,000 is allocated for the application of energy saving techniques at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, including building system automation and monitoring.

The federal government says work at both hospitals is set to take place this year.