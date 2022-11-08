Pfizer's infant COVID-19 vaccine available in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians can now book Pfizer's infant COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to four years.

The Department of Health and Wellness says young children will need three doses of the Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks apart to complete their primary series.

Moderna's infant COVID-19 vaccine, which has been available for a few months, only requires two doses at least eight weeks apart.

Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says there is no substantial difference between the two vaccines other than the number of doses in each primary series.

The primary series for moderately to severely immunocompromised children includes an additional dose of vaccine - three doses in total for Moderna's and four for Pfizer's.

There are about 34,000 children aged six months to four years in Nova Scotia.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.