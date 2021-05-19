Police investigate after six vehicles lit on fire in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police suspect arson after six vehicles were damaged by fire at a residence in Dartmouth.

The initial report to police at 12:45 a.m. said two vehicles were on fire on Walker Street.

Four of the vehicles were parked on private property and two were parked on the street.

Police say no one was injured.

The suspect is described to police as a white man, approximately 6’ tall, who was wearing cargo shorts.

Police say an older model, dark colored Toyota Corolla was seen leaving the area.