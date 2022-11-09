Police seize several weapons from a home in Chipman Brook

A 32-year-old man is facing several charges after police seized numerous weapons from a home in Kings County.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Rawding Road in Chipman Brook on October 14th.

No one was home at the time, and the RCMP say officers seized rifles, shotguns, replica firearms, knives, throwing stars, and ammunition.

Benjamin MacAskill of Chipman Brook turned himself in to the New Minas RCMP detachment on October 17th.

He was later released on conditions and charged with careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

MacAskill will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on January 17th.