Province investing more than $850,000 in mental health support organizations

Government is supporting 28 mental health organizations with a more than $850,000 investment.

Organizations across the province that serve the most vulnerable to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 are receiving funding through the federal Safe Restart Agreement.

Health and Wellness Minister Zach Churchill said in a release, "these investments will support the important work that our local organizations do in their community."

Agencies receiving grants include Autism Nova Scotia, the Elizabeth Fry Society and the Nova Scotia Chapters of the Canadian Council of the Blind.