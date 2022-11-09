Public Health investigating death due to suspected case of meningococcal meningitis

Public Health in Nova Scotia is investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis in the Western Zone of the province.

A press release states that the person, who attended Saint Mary's University, passed away in hospital this weekend.

Public Health says it has already identified and been in contact with those who may have been directly exposed to the person.

Regional Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jesse Kancir says, at this time, there is no indication of increased risk to the general public or the Saint Mary's University community.

He says, "Public Health's focus has been on identifying and contacting those who have been directly exposed so they can receive prophylactic antibiotics to prevent further spread of the disease."

The bacteria that can cause meningococcal disease are spread by direct secretions from the nose and mouth through activities such as kissing, and sharing food, drinks, water bottles, toothbrushes, eating utensils, cigarettes, and other smoking products and devices.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, sensitivity to light, and changes in level of alertness.

Public Health recommends seeking medical attention immediately if you become ill with any of these symptoms.