Public Health suspends calls to close contacts at the end of their self-isolation

Public Health is temporarily suspending calls to close contacts at the end of their fourteen-day self-isolation due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

There are now several thousand close contacts who have completed their self-isolation and are awaiting a call back.

However, Public Health says they don't currently have the capacity to make this volume of calls.

Effective immediately, Nova Scotians who have been identified as close contacts can consider their self-isolation complete if they meet four criteria: they completed their full fourteen days of self-isolation, have completed all testing, have not been re-exposed to COVID-19, and do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.