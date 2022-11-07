RCMP investigate Lower Sackville gas station robbery

Halifax District RCMP is investigating an armed robbery at a Lower Sackville gas station.

Officers responded to a panic alarm at the Shell gas station on Sackville Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that after displaying a firearm, he was given cigarettes and then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a slim male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket, and a mask with whiskers printed on it.

He wasn't located despite police setting up a containment area and having Police Dog Services attend the scene.