Sports schedules

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

(New York leads series 1-0)

Tampa Bay at Florida, 9 p.m.

(Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)

Minnesota at Vegas, 11 p.m.

(Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Regular season

Calgary at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

NBA playoffs

Play-in first round

Charlotte at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Patino 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 8:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 10:40 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 11:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 8:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 8:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-1), 11:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 11:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 9:10 p.m.