Sports schedules
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
(New York leads series 1-0)
Tampa Bay at Florida, 9 p.m.
(Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)
Minnesota at Vegas, 11 p.m.
(Minnesota leads series 1-0)
Regular season
Calgary at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
NBA playoffs
Play-in first round
Charlotte at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Patino 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 8:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 10:40 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 11:10 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 8:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-1), 11:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 11:10 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 9:10 p.m.