Sports schedules
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
Nashville at Carolina, 9 p.m.
(Carolina leads series 1-0)
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
(Start of series)
St. Louis at Colorado, 11:30 p.m.
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
Regular season
Vancouver at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.
NBA playoffs
Play-in first round
San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 8:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 10:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 11:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Gonzalez 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 8:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 11:10 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 9:10 p.m.