Therapist charged with sexual assault in Yarmouth

Yarmouth Municipal RCMP has charged a therapist in relation to a sexual assault investigation in Yarmouth.

Police received a report on May 4th that a woman had been sexually assaulted by her male therapist in Yarmouth in December last year.

RCMP say 46-year old Dominic Deveau of Yarmouth was arrested on Friday and was charged with sexual assault.

Deveau was released on conditions that include not providing counselling or therapeutic services in a professional capacity and is due in court in July.