Trenton man arrested on assault and weapons offences

A Trenton man has been arrested on assault and weapon charges.

RCMP, firefighters and EHS responded to a house fire on Nelson Rd., in Millbrook, Pictou County early Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they were met by two men who told them another man had assaulted them and was still on the property.

Police located a third man sitting in a pick-up truck near the fire, and noticed a firearm when an officer tried to make contact with him.

The RCMP say the man, who was showing signs of intoxication, denied having a gun and refused to get out the truck.

It was about two hours before the RCMP were able to safely make an arrest.

The 26-year-old Trenton man was taken to hospital to be checked out and officers seized a shotgun from his vehicle.

The accused is due in Pictou Provincial Court on November 17.

He's facing charges of assault, unsafe storage of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.