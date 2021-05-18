Truro Police fine business owner, five others under Health Protection Act

The owner of a Truro business and five others were fined for breaching public health restrictions on Monday and Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Truro Police Service says the business owner was fined $11,622 and an employee was fined $2,422 for failing to comply with public health regulations.

In two separate incidents, a 25-year old Dartmouth man and two 22-year old men from Halifax were also fined $2,422 each for violating travel restrictions.

Truro Police say the same fine was handed to a 21-year old Truro area man for failing to comply with public Health regulations.