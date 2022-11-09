Truro's urban deer hunt delayed by a few weeks

Hurricane Fiona has delayed the fall Managed Urban Deer Hunt in Truro.

The town's CAO told council on Monday that it was supposed to begin at the first of this month, but that's been delayed by two to three weeks.

Mike Dolter says the town has expanded the number of hunting sites and recruited additional hunters for the fall hunt.

He says that not all of the proposed sites have been approved, but officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables have toured the locations.

Applications are being prepared to be submitted for approval next week.

The town is looking at a quota of 20 deer this time around, but that could be expanded depending how quickly they reach the target from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

The initial hunt which ran from January and into February of this year resulted in fourteen deer being harvested.

Dolter says it will likely take 40 deer in a season over a number of years to affect the population in the Truro area.

He says the province is monitoring the deer population through the pellet count and will be able to say when this hunt is having an impact.

The town has secured a site to process the animals and Dolter says they're in constant contact with Feed Nova Scotia, who will once again take the meat as soon as its available.

The Dalhousie Agricultural Campus has also offered refrigeration space and plan to continue their research on the local deer population.

Dolter also told council that a letter was received this week from Millbrook First Nation Chief Bob Gloade which confirmed that they have received approval for a site off William Barnhill Drive.

That site would be exclusive for Millbrook, on the town's behalf for the hunt, and used as an education component for things such as hunting and learning to live off the land.

Dolter says meat harvested in that site would be distributed within Millbrook or other First Nations in need.