Two deaths, 83 new COVID-19 infections reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Public Health is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 83 new infections in Nova Scotia Wednesday.

Officials say a man in his 60s died in the Eastern Zone and a woman in her 60s died in the Central Zone, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nova Scotia to 74.

Government says 59 new cases are in the Central Zone, including another patient of a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary and a second staff member at the Ivy Meadows, a long-term care facility in Beaver Bank.

There are 19 new cases in the Eastern Zone, including a resident and outside agency staff member at Harbourstone Enhanced Care, a long-term care facility in Sydney, as well as a staff member at My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney.

Staff and residents in the impacted units at both facilities are being tested and residents are being cared for in their rooms, though most residents are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccines.

Three new cases are being reported in the Western Zone and two are in the Northern Zone.

Nova Scotia has 1,262 active COVID-19 cases, with 101 people in hospital and 20 in ICU.