Two fined in the HRM for violating Health Protection Act Monday

A man and woman were charged for violating the Health Protection Act in two incidents in the Halifax Regional Municipality on Monday.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a report of a man refusing to wear a mask at a business on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, and located and charged him with failing to wear a mask in a public place.

At 11:30 p.m., RCMP stopped a vehicle on Memory Lane in Musquodoboit Harbour and charged the driver from Indian Brook for non-essential travel outside of her municipality.

Police say both were fined $2,422.00