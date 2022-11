A pair of Bearcats have been named to the Maritime Hockey League's latest Team of the Week honours.

Truro forward James Beaton had two goals and two assists in two games last week.

Defenseman Josh Steele was also named to the Eastlink South squad with two goals and an assist in two games.

Truro was on the road last week, beating Valley 7-4 on Friday and picking up a 3-2 overtime win in Yarmouth on Saturday.