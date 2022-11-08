Victoria Park cleanup expected to take several more weeks to complete

Tree cutting operations in the gorge in Victoria Park is expected to begin this week.

In an update to Truro Town Council yesterday, CAO Mike Dolter says crews will be rappelling in and cabling trees out to the top of the ridge.

Crews have been clearing trails since Hurricane Fiona in late September, and a number have been able to reopen in the main area of the park.

Dolter says contractors have been brought in with specialized equipment as some of the work required is beyond the town's capabilities.

Councillor Bill Thomas asked about the status of the gorge, given the amount of people who make the walk from the parking lot to the waterfall.

With the cutting in that area just starting, Dolter says the town should have a better idea on a possible timeline for reopening next week.

He also says some of the downed trees will be sold to help offset some of the costs of the cleanup operation.

The cleanup itself is expected to take several more weeks to complete as a lot of trees have been compromised.

Dolter says the Railyard is open because it wasn't as heavily damaged, and residents are reminded that walkers can use it as well.

The public is asked to continue to respect signage and barriers in the park for everyone's safety, and sections of the park will be opened as soon as it's safe to do so.