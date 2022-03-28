Benefit Concert Raises 28K

The “1000 Rides Out” Ukrainian Benefit Concert held last Saturday evening at Venables Theatre in Oliver has raised more than $28,000 to date.

Based on the cost of $27.00 to transport one person from Kiev to the Polish border, Greg Thorp appealed for the audience to contribute $27,000 to pay for 1000 people to be able to escape Ukraine and the current conflict. “How much would you pay for your child or grandchild to get out” asked Thorp? To date, close to $28,000 has been contributed and more donations are coming in every day. So far that’s enough for 1049 rides out!

The purpose of the Benefit was to encourage gifts and support for evacuees of the Ukrainian crisis. Red Cross, UNICEF and other charities were listed as potential charities. The featured charity was ADRA – the Adventist Development and Relief Agency. Each trip from the border into cities and villages carries food and humanitarian supplies for individuals unable to leave their homes and bomb shelters. Each return trip provides passage for evacuees wanting to get to the borders of the country where there are many agencies provided relief and assistance. A round trip by ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency) costs $27.00 per person.

The local Oliver and Osoyoos Seventh-day Adventist churches who organized the event want to extend a huge thanks to each donor, the City of Oliver, Venables Theatre, local churches, and the participants for all they did to make this event a great success.

Donors included the Oliver art group Sagebrushers, who had several art pieces available in the foyer for Silent Auction. The Osoyoos Adventist quilters had several quilts for the Silent Auction. A quilter from West Kelowna donated beautiful handmade placemats and table runners with 100% proceeds for 1000 Rides Out. Ukrainian native and Oliver resident Luba Chpak and friends had a table of baked good that were a hit with concert attendees. Concert attendees seemed happy to have the opportunity to mingle and visit together in the foyer.

With more than $28,000 raised to date the plan is to keep the campaign open until April 30. You can still donate online at adra.ca/Ukraine Donation queries are being handled by Aline Campbell. She can be reached at 250-498-9952. Postage paid envelopes are available for those wishing to send cheques.