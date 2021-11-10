iHeartRadio
Boil Water Notice for Osoyoos

boil water pot

A boil water notice has been issued in the Town of Osoyoos. 

Individuals should bring water to a rapid boil for a minimum of one minute before consumption or find alternative water sources. 

Interior Health has been consulted, and residents will be notified when conditions change.

 

Areas Affected:

- Highway 97th from 62nd Avenue to 12th Avenue
- 32nd Avenue from Highway to the end of the line
- Lobelia Drive from Oleander Drive heading south to 32nd Avenue
- Jasmine Drive from Oleander Drive heading south to 32nd Avenue
- 89th Street from 32nd Avenue to 22nd Avenue
- 26th Avenue from Highway to 89th Street
- 12th Avenue from Highway 97 to 91st Street