Boil Water Notice for Osoyoos

A boil water notice has been issued in the Town of Osoyoos.

Individuals should bring water to a rapid boil for a minimum of one minute before consumption or find alternative water sources.

Interior Health has been consulted, and residents will be notified when conditions change.

Areas Affected:



- Highway 97th from 62nd Avenue to 12th Avenue

- 32nd Avenue from Highway to the end of the line

- Lobelia Drive from Oleander Drive heading south to 32nd Avenue

- Jasmine Drive from Oleander Drive heading south to 32nd Avenue

- 89th Street from 32nd Avenue to 22nd Avenue

- 26th Avenue from Highway to 89th Street

- 12th Avenue from Highway 97 to 91st Street