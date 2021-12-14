Boil Water Notice in Osoyoos

Until further notice, a boil water notice has been issued in regards to construction work relating to the water twinning project being undertaken by TwinCon Enterprises Ltd.

Bacteriological sampling has indicted a concern with the water system and a Boil Water Notice (BWN) has been issued to the following areas.

Areas Affected:

- Oleander Drive from Highway 97 to Jasmine Drive

- Lobelia Drive from Oleander to 32nd Avenue

- Jasmine Drive from Oleander to 32nd Avenue

- Wildflower Court from 32nd Avenue to end of the Road

- 32nd Avenue from Highway 97 to swiws Provincial Park