Boil Water Notice in Osoyoos
Until further notice, a boil water notice has been issued in regards to construction work relating to the water twinning project being undertaken by TwinCon Enterprises Ltd.
Bacteriological sampling has indicted a concern with the water system and a Boil Water Notice (BWN) has been issued to the following areas.
Areas Affected:
- Oleander Drive from Highway 97 to Jasmine Drive
- Lobelia Drive from Oleander to 32nd Avenue
- Jasmine Drive from Oleander to 32nd Avenue
- Wildflower Court from 32nd Avenue to end of the Road
- 32nd Avenue from Highway 97 to swiws Provincial Park
The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health recommend all individuals should be boiling water for a minimum one minute or find a safe alternative until further notice.
Water intended for drinking, washing ready to eat fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum one minute.
Please notify tenants, visitors, or other building occupants of the boil water notice.
Interior Health has been consulted, and residents will be notified when conditions change.
Any concerns please contact Operational Services for the Town of Osoyoos.