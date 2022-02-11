Free Airplane Kits for Family Day Long Weekend

Looking for something fun to do this Family Day long weekend?

Give your family the chance to get outside and play by building and flying their very own balsa wood aircraft with a free Oliver Aviators Flying Kit from the Oliver Museum.

The kit comes with one of 4 balsa wood aircraft-building sets, aviation-themed word searches, stickers and more, plus a booklet covering the science of airplanes and the aircraft history of Oliver and B.C. Kits are suitable for children ages 3 and up. Parental supervision is recommended.

To pick up your free Oliver Aviators Flying Kit, stop by the Oliver Museum at 474 School Avenue on Friday, Feb. 18th or Saturday, Feb. 19th between 1 and 4 pm, or reserve your kit by calling 778-439-3100.

Kit numbers are limited.