Holiday transit service begins in Osoyoos

To help customers make the most out of their holiday shopping experience, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and BC Transit are offering additional transit service between Osoyoos and Penticton on route 40 in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System on Fridays in December.



This holiday season, let BC Transit handle the driving. Starting December 3, 2021, route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton will see additional service on Friday December 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Please be advised that there will be no service offered on December 25 and 26, as well as January 1 and 2, 2022. Regular service will resume January 3, 2021.

Click Here for holiday service schedule.

For more information on routes and schedules, please visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen

