More Properties on Boil Water Notice

Until further notice, due to an unsatisfactory Bacteriological sample indicating a concern with the water system, a Boil Water Notice (BWN) has been issued to the following areas.

This is on top of the already existing BWN that was issued on December 13, 2021.

Areas Affected:

91st Street off of 12th Avenue
12th Avenue from 91st Street east to 85th Street
85th Street off of 12th Avenue

The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health recommend all individuals should be boiling water for a minimum of one minute or find a safe alternative until further notice.

Water intended for drinking, washing ready to eat fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

Please notify tenants, visitors, or other building occupants of the boil water notice.

Interior Health has been consulted, and residents will be notified when conditions change.