More Properties on Boil Water Notice



Until further notice, due to an unsatisfactory Bacteriological sample indicating a concern with the water system, a Boil Water Notice (BWN) has been issued to the following areas.



This is on top of the already existing BWN that was issued on December 13, 2021.

Areas Affected:

- 91st Street off of 12th Avenue

- 12th Avenue from 91st Street east to 85th Street

- 85th Street off of 12th Avenue

The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health recommend all individuals should be boiling water for a minimum of one minute or find a safe alternative until further notice.

Water intended for drinking, washing ready to eat fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

Please notify tenants, visitors, or other building occupants of the boil water notice.

Interior Health has been consulted, and residents will be notified when conditions change.