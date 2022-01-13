Osoyoos Awards Money to Local Events

Town of Osoyoos Council is pleased to announce that it has awarded $46,133 to four local non-profit groups to host events in 2022 that contribute to local and tourism economies.



Funded through the Province of BC's Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI), the Visitor Activity Enhancement Program provides seed funding for non-profit groups to host events that help improve local and visitors' experiences by increasing visitation, investment and employment in the community.



The events which Council has awarded RMI funding are as follows:

Osoyoos Music in the Park - $26,133 - in support of Music in the Park Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club - $5,000 - in support of the Osoyoos Dragon Boat Festival Osoyoos & District Arts Council - $10,000 - in support of the Small Halls Arts Festival South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society - $5,000 - in support of the Pride Parade and Festival

In consideration of the current COVID-19 environment and its potential restrictions on events and gatherings in the future, the Town has advised the funding awardees that should an event be cancelled or postponed, all funds shall be returned.



Council sincerely wishes Music in the Park, Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club, Osoyoos & District Arts Council and the South Okanagan-Similkameen Pride Society all the best in hosting their 2022 events.