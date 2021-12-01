RCMP Seeking Information on Stolen Art

The Osoyoos RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating several pieces of stolen art.

On November 11, 2021, several pieces of art were stolen during a residential break and enter to an artist’s residence in Osoyoos. This included original paintings and painted silk ties.

Sourced from Osoyoos RCMP

The stolen art can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/murphyties

This original artwork is of great sentimental value to the artist , states Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the Osoyoos RCMP. It is not unusual for stolen art to travel a great distance to be sold across country or internationally .

If you have any information about this theft or that can lead to the recovery of this artwork, please contact Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.