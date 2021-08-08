RDOS Downgrades Evacuation Order to Alert for Nk'mip Creek Fire
The evacuation order, issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in the NK’Mip Creek area of Electoral Areas “A & C” on July 19, 2021, is REVISED TO AN EVACUATION ALERT for the following properties listed:
- District Lot 101S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Managed Forest 0444
- District Lot 334S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 586, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAP1188, Sublot 1, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Sublot 4, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 5, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 7, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 8, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District