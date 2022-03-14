Suspicious Fire at Oliver Grocery Store

An investigation has been launched into a suspicious fire in Oliver.

Crews responded to the blaze at a grocery store off Highway 97 early Monday morning. They were quickly on scene to battle the blaze, making quick exterior and interior attacks to the building.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from extending into the grocery section of the building. Firefighters were on scene for several hours battling the blaze. A crew from Osoyoos Fire was requested for mutual aid. The fire is deemed suspicious.

As firefighters were battling the structure fire a vehicle fire was reported in the area of School Ave. Firefighters were quick to respond and knock the vehicle fire down before returning to the structure fire.

This fire is suspicious as well and suspected arson.

No relation between the two fires is apparent at this time. Anyone with details of both fires is asked to contact the RCMP with information.