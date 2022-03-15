Ukraine Benefit Concert in Oliver This Weekend

The Seventh-day Adventist churches of Oliver and Osoyoos are sponsoring a Ukrainian Charity Benefit Concert, March 19 at 7:30 pm in the Venables Performing Arts Centre.

Admission to the concert is free and concert attendees will have the opportunity to select several bona-fide Canadian charities including ADRA Canada to support in the humanitarian crisis of the Ukrainian people. The concert will feature video stories of evacuees helping to put a real “face” on this crisis.

​The concert will be headlined with local youth talent.

Featured musical artist is Canadian-born, Award-Winning, Multi-Genre Artist, Gina Williams from the Lower Mainland. Ms Williams is a “singer, songwriter, pianist, composer, producer, and film & television actress. An engaging and entertaining performer, this “Modern Day Renaissance Woman” – continues to defy stereotypes while touching hearts. Ms Williams performs Pop, Rock, R&B/Soul, Jazz, Gospel, Christian, Dance, Caribbean/Latin, and Classical music at numerous festivals and concert stages around the world including audiences in Kiev, Ukraine.”

The goal for this benefit concert is to bring awareness and tangible support in this terrible humanitarian tragedy.